Coolgreens Announces Lineup of Promotions for November

Coolgreens is giving its fans several reasons to be thankful throughout the month of November.

Keeping with its commitment to delivering the highest-quality and best-tasting ingredients to ensure a healthy lifestyle, Coolgreens is offering a variety of ways to eat great and save heading into the holiday season.

National Sandwich Day is Thursday, Nov. 3, and Coolgreens invites its app users come in and grab a sandwich for 20% off for lunch or dinner. The national holiday is the perfect opportunity to save on the popular Chicken Fresca or venture out and try the new fall favorite CG Bahn Mi.

To honor the brave men and women who defend our freedom and country, the healthy lifestyle eatery is offering a free meal to all current and retired military personnel on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military are invited to order their favorite or try a new sandwich, wrap, salad or bowl on the house. Offer valid with military ID and meal valued up to $15 on Veterans Day only.

“November provides some unique opportunities for us to recognize veterans, highlight National Sandwich Day and give our fans a fun way to save – all before we enter the busy holiday season,” says Coolgreens President and Chief Operations Officer Todd Madlener. “We offer some of the most delicious healthy food on the market and think this is the perfect time to share the gift of great-tasting, good-for-you options.”

Coolgreens fans will want to stock up on stocking stuffers throughout November as the brand is offering a $10 bonus card for every $50 worth of gift cards purchased throughout the month. And those wanting to save even more should visit coolgreens.com on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, as Coolgreens will double the reward, with a $20 bonus card for every $50 gift card purchase. Bonus Cards will be valid January 1, 2023 through February 28, 2023 so guests can start the new year off healthy.