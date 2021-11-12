Coolgreens Opens in Delray Beach, Florida

Coolgreens is ready to improve the way people eat in Delray Beach through its flavorful, healthy options when the new eatery opens on Nov. 15.

Located at 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400, the new 1,500-square-foot restaurant will offer a chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain and Açaí bowls and sandwiches and feature a new streamlined store design that allows for expedited service time with the same seating capacity. Guests will want to arrive early for the grand opening because Coolgreens is celebrating by giving away a free entrée to the first 100 guests in line.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors to everyone in South Florida,” says Coolgreens President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Madlener. “We’ve hired an incredible team to help us fuel Delray Beach with fresh food and we look forward to building relationships within the community to serve and educate on the benefits of healthy living. We invite everyone in the area to join us in celebrating on Monday!”