Coolgreens Plots Growth in South Florida

Following an impressive Q2, Coolgreens is capitalizing on its vigorous momentum by planting its roots in the South Florida market.

Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee announced today that the company is preparing for major expansion in The Sunshine State, starting with new locations set to open in Coral Springs and Delray Beach. The first of the two restaurants is slated to open in Delray Beach this fall.

“We have always felt that Florida would be a fantastic market for us,” Lee says. “The state’s outdoor lifestyle and interest in eating healthy aligns perfectly with our brand. Our scratch-made salads, wraps, sandwiches and grain bowls offer high-quality, nutritious options that can’t be found at many places in the South Florida area. Given Coolgreens’ continued success in revenue and profit, we felt now was the right time to enter the new market.”

Located at 1841 S. Federal Highway, Ste. 400 in Delray Place, Coolgreens’ 1,500-square-foot restaurant will serve “Food that Feeds Your Life” in the healthy lifestyle eatery’s newest, streamlined store design that allows for quicker service time with the same seating capacity.

Coolgreens’ Coral Springs location is slated to open in August of 2022, bringing the same high-quality menu items that fuel loyal fans throughout Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’re starting our growth venture with two corporate locations in South Florida,” Lee says. “We’re actively seeking additional locations and at the same time looking for franchisees to help us expand aggressively throughout the state.”