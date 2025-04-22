Corner Bakery Cafe, is proud to introduce a bold new lineup of handcrafted sandwiches, available on April 22 at locations nationwide. Known for its fresh-baked breads, made-from-scratch recipes, and quality ingredients, Corner Bakery continues to raise the bar with creative, crave-worthy options made fresh daily. The launch features the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite DC Chicken Salad Sandwich for only $9.99* along with three delicious new creations that deliver on flavor, texture, and satisfaction.

The iconic DC Chicken Salad Sandwich returns following overwhelming guest demand. Featuring tender chicken breast mixed with celery, green apple, red onion, dried currants, and toasted almonds in a creamy, tangy dressing, it’s served on a new round rich and flaky round croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato. Light yet indulgent, it’s a perfectly balanced option for lunch, dinner, or a mid-day pick-me-up. “We’re thrilled to bring back one of our most requested sandwiches, and even more excited to introduce three entirely new sandwich creations built from scratch using some of our original bread recipes from the early days of the Brand,” said Erin Hasselgren, President of Corner Bakery Cafe. “We know our guests are always looking for variety and bold flavor, and this new lineup delivers just that. Whether you’re returning for a classic or discovering a new favorite, there’s something for everyone.”

To mark the triumphant return of the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich, Corner Bakery is celebrating National Administrative Professionals Day with a special thank-you. On Wednesday, April 23, all Administrative Professionals who visit participating Corner Bakery locations will receive a free DC Chicken Salad Sandwich, complete with chips and a drink—no strings attached! The return of an iconic sandwich deserves an iconic celebration, and what better way to honor the occasion than by recognizing the essential contributions of administrative professionals.

All Corner Bakery sandwiches are built on a foundation of bread baked fresh in-cafe all day, every day and layered with premium proteins, and produce delivered fresh every morning. From the first bite to the last, every sandwich reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to quality and craft.

Joining the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich are three new additions developed by our Chef, Becky Foulk, that are designed to surprise and satisfy all guests visiting for breakfast, lunch or dinner:

The Pretzel Sandwich – A sweet and savory twist featuring the return of our soft pretzel bun filled with choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey.

– A sweet and savory twist featuring the return of our soft pretzel bun filled with choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey. Roast Beef & Blue Sandwich – Layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a tangy blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll offering a bold new flavorful option.

– Layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a tangy blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll offering a bold new flavorful option. Ham or Turkey & Swiss Breakfast Croissant – Served on a new round, flaky croissant, this sandwich puts a sweet and spicy take on the classic breakfast sandwich. It’s filled with ham or turkey, melted Swiss cheese and topped with a drizzle of hot honey. Adding an egg to this sandwich makes it a protein packed combination.

Each new sandwich can be paired with a side of salad, soup, or seasonal fruit for a well-rounded meal at any time of day.

“Our team has worked hard to craft this fresh new lineup, combining quality ingredients with flavors that surprise and satisfy, and honor our 34-year heritage” added Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery Cafe. “It’s an exciting time to be at Corner Bakery, and we can’t wait for guests to experience what’s new.”

In addition to the in-Cafe menu, Corner Bakery’s catering options make it easy to bring fresh, crowd-pleasing flavor to any celebration. Whether it’s a graduation party, a sports-watching event, or a casual weekend with family and friends, sandwich bundles and boxed meals offer a simple, satisfying way to elevate the meal and make the occasion even more memorable. The full sandwich lineup is now available for dine-in, catering, takeout, and delivery at all Corner Bakery Cafe locations. Guests are encouraged to try all four sandwiches and share their favorites on social media and tag @cornerbakerycafe.

*Pricing and hours vary by location.