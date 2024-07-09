Corner Bakery Cafe is expanding in its hometown and will begin serving its mouthwatering pastries, gourmet sandwiches, savory soups, fresh salads and more on Monday, July 15, when it opens its doors at 444 W. Jackson Blvd. near the iconic Chicago Union Station.

Grand opening festivities will kick off at 6 a.m. when the Windy City’s newest Corner Bakery Cafe will offer the first 100 guests in line a branded travel tumbler and FREE hand-roasted coffee refills daily for the rest of the year. Plus, guests will be able to enter two drawings: one for a chance to win FREE paninis for a year and another for a Catering Corner Classic Order for their next event. To top off the festivities, Corner Bakery Cafe will also host a traditional ribbon-cutting with Michael Edwards, President & CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance at 2 p.m., followed by a Cinnamon Creme Cake-cutting ceremony.

“As a Chicagoan myself, I could not be more thrilled about this new chapter for our brand and bringing back this iconic and bustling location to life,” says Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. “After all, this city is where the brand started on a corner 33 years ago — Corner Bakery Cafe is ingrained in my roots and among many other members of the community.”

The Union Station Corner Bakery Cafe initially opened in January 2003 and closed in March 2020. The remodeled 3,442-square-foot building will feature a patio, kiosk-ordering options and grab-and-go items, offering convenient food and drink choices for commuters and nearby office workers. After the grand opening, Corner Bakery Cafe will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Union Station location will mark the brand’s sixth in Chicago and 14th in Illinois, bringing the total number of Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants to 101 across 18 states and Washington, D.C.

Founded on a philosophy of creating a place to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner Bakery Cafe offers a casual atmosphere featuring innovative, seasonal menu options ranging from hot breakfasts and signature panini to handcrafted salads, sandwiches and mouthwatering sweets. Corner Bakery Cafe delivers a premier bakery cafe experience in the hearts of neighborhoods everywhere.