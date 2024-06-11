Corner Bakery Cafe recently promoted Erin Hasselgren to president as the brand prepares for its next stage of growth.

Hasselgren, formerly chief operating officer, spent nearly two decades with Corner Bakery Cafe prior to SSCP’s acquisition and has recently been instrumental in helping turn the brand around. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the brand’s future expansion while managing day-to-day planning, direction and oversight of all activities within the organization including strategy, people and culture, sales generation and profit maximization.

“Erin’s experience and strategic approach to rebuilding and growing the brand makes him the perfect choice to take Corner Bakery Cafe into the future,” says Chris Dharod, SSCP President and Corner Bakery Cafe CEO. “His dedication to our vision and exceptional leadership qualities have been evident in the outstanding results he has delivered over the past year, proving him to be an invaluable asset. We are confident that under Erin’s leadership, our beloved brand will continue to thrive and grow as a leader in the restaurant industry.”

Hasselgren brings 30 years of experience in delivering aggressive revenue and profit growth. His track record of implementing, executing and delivering brand growth initiatives and improving guest and team member experiences across multiple restaurant segments is exemplary. From 2016 to 2023, during Hasselgren’s brief time away from Corner Bakery Cafe, he led operations in multiple executive roles with Cracker Barrel, Portillo’s and Burger King.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of president at Corner Bakery Cafe,” says Hasselgren. “This brand holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to driving its growth and success. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and continue delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.”

Hasselgren will serve as the brand’s fifth president in its history. With this promotion, Corner Bakery Cafe continues its commitment to elevating key members of its executive team. The brand also welcomed back Becky Foulk as its corporate chef to lead Corner Bakery Cafe’s culinary strategy and menu innovation, bringing over three decades of experience and her passion for creativity. Previously, Foulk led and developed Corner Bakery Cafe’s culinary vision and chef-inspired menu for 13 years.