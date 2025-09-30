This World Smile Day, Corner Bakery Café is serving up kindness as the main course in honor of World Smile Day’s mission to spread kindness and smiles. On Friday, October 3, Corner Bakery is spreading smiles nationwide with a one-day-only giveaway featuring complimentary coffee, sweet treats, and the return of its beloved Limited Edition Smiley Mug.

To kick off the celebration, the first 20 guests at each Corner Bakery Café location will receive a Limited-Edition Smiley Mug, a nostalgic fan favorite making a cheerful comeback for the occasion. These lucky guests will also receive a complimentary offer for a year of FREE coffee — no purchase necessary.

And because no smile is complete without a bit of sweetness, every guest throughout the day will be treated to complimentary coffee with any purchase and a complimentary Funfetti Bundt Bite, which is as fun as it is delicious.

“World Smile Day is all about simple acts of kindness, and we’re celebrating with warm coffee, sweet treats, and plenty of smiles,” said Erin Hasselgreen, President of Corner Bakery Café. “We believe in spreading joy through every interaction, and this celebration is our way of giving back to the communities that have supported us.”

Guests are encouraged to share their smiles online by tagging Corner Bakery Café on social media and using the hashtag #sharethesmiles. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate with free treats and unforgettable moments — visit your local Corner Bakery Café on October 3 and be among the first in line. Hours vary by location, so be sure to check your café’s opening times to get the most out of this one-day-only promotion.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.