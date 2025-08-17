Corner Bakery Cafe, known for its thoughtfully prepared food and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, is embracing National Lemonade Day on Wednesday, August 20, by turning a slice of sunshine into something deeply meaningful: select lemonades for just $2, with $1 from each sale donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, supporting vital childhood cancer research and care.

Available at all participating cafés, the promotion features Corner Bakery’s three signature lemonades—Old-fashioned Lemonade, a refreshing Arnold Palmer, and vibrant Dragon Fruit Lemonade. In some locations, guests may also discover additional seasonal or locally inspired lemonade flavors—all part of the promotion, while supplies last at participating cafés only.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation began in 2000 when 4-year-old cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott set up a simple lemonade stand in her front yard to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Her vision and determination sparked a nationwide movement that has since raised millions of dollars, funding groundbreaking research and providing essential resources for families navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

“Giving back is core to who we are at Corner Bakery, and National Lemonade Day presents the perfect opportunity to pair something bright and cheerful with a cause that truly matters,” said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery. “By offering our signature lemonades at a special price and donating a dollar from each to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we’re able to serve both our community and families in need. It’s a small effort that we hope brings real warmth—and support—where it’s needed most.”

This National Lemonade Day, Corner Bakery Café invites guests to enjoy a refreshing drink while helping make a meaningful difference. Every lemonade purchased through this promotion is a step toward brighter futures for children and families affected by childhood cancer, proof that even small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

If you are not able to get a lemonade on 8/20 and would like to still donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, check out the Corner Bakery Lemonade Stand link to make a donation to this great cause: https://www.alexslemonade.org/2025/corner-bakery-cafes-lemonade-stand.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.