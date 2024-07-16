Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating the grand reopening of its Capitol Hill location at 500 North Capitol St., N.W.on Monday, July 22, bringing back its beloved pastries, gourmet sandwiches, savory soups, fresh salads and more from its prime spot near Union Station and Columbus Circle.

Celebrations begin bright and early at 6 a.m. – with Corner Bakery offering the first 100 guests in line a branded travel tumbler, along with free coffee refills for a year. As a bonus, guests can also enter two drawings: one for a chance to win free paninis for a year, and another for a Catering Corner Classic Order for their next event. In addition to the festivities, there will be a traditional ribbon-cutting and delicious Cinnamon Creme Cake-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

“This reopening marks a significant milestone,” said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. “Washington D.C. has always been a vital market for us, and returning to Capitol Hill is a testament to the renewed strength of our brand. We are thrilled to reconnect with both new and familiar faces at this iconic location.”

The Capitol Hill Corner Bakery Cafe originally opened in May 2013 and closed in 2023. The 4,238-square-foot Cafe, which shares a building with law firm McDermott Will & Emery, will provide a welcoming environment for guests stopping in or working nearby. Following the grand reopening, the Cafe will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Capitol Hill Corner Bakery marks the return of the brand’s second Cafe in Washington, D.C., joining the popular National Press location. Corner Bakery Cafe has over 100 locations across 18 states and D.C.

Founded on a philosophy of creating a place to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner Bakery Cafe offers a casual atmosphere featuring innovative, seasonal menu options ranging from hot breakfasts and signature panini to handcrafted salads, sandwiches and mouthwatering sweets. Corner Bakery delivers a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere.