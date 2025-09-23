Corner Bakery Café is flipping up something special this National Pancake Day. On Friday, September 26, guests can enjoy any pancake – from classic buttermilk stacks to indulgent specialty flavors – for just $4.99, one day only.

“We’re excited to do something special for National Pancake Day. Our pancakes are one of our guests’ favorite items on the menu,” said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Café. “It’s the perfect chance to gather with family or friends and enjoy our specialty pancakes at a great price.”

Known for its made-from-scratch recipes, and quality ingredients, Corner Bakery continues to raise the bar with creative, mouth-watering options made fresh daily. The Pancake Day lineup features returning favorites like Berries & Cream with fresh seasonal berries, finished with a swirl of sweet cream and a dusting of powdered sugar, along with a brand-new seasonal debut: Caramel Apple Cheesecake Pancakes, available starting September 23. The indulgent pancakes feature creamy cheesecake filling, tender caramel apples, and ribbons of silky caramel sauce. This chef-curated creation is the first taste of the cozy fall flavors coming soon to Corner Bakery Café.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring new crave-worthy flavors to our guests, and we’re confident the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Pancakes will become a new favorite,” said Hasselgreen. “We’re equally excited to roll out our upcoming fall menu and share our fresh take on the flavors of the season.”

Along with the debut of the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Pancakes, Corner Bakery’s fall menu will feature an array of cozy beverages perfect for the season, including the Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte, Gingerbread Chai Latte, Harvest Lemonade, and Truffle Hot Chocolate. Guests can also enjoy fresh-from-the-oven bakery items like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin.

The $4.99 Pancake Day offer is available all day, September 26, at participating Corner Bakery Café locations not valid with third party delivery orders. Call your local café to inquire.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.