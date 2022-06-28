Corner Bakery Launches Summer Surprise Rewards Initiative

Corner Bakery has just announced its brand new Summer Surprise Rewards initiative starting Friday, July 1. Specializing in pastries, breakfast dishes, gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, and pasta, the beloved neighborhood kitchen has crafted an incredible lineup of crave-worthy, made-to-order menu items to give away each day to loyalty members throughout the entire month of July. Every day will present a new treat such as free bakery items, free specialty drinks, and discounted deals, also including the current limited time offerings.

Fun is baked into all 31 days of July this summer with Corner Bakery’s surprise promotions brimming with one-of-a-kind offerings. Loyalty members can look forward to indulging in exciting offers such as free brownies, free Cold Brews, and 50% off all purchases, as well as a surprise Free Sweet Weekend at Corner Bakery locations throughout the U.S. Rewards can be redeemed on the Corner Bakery app, on website, or by ordering in-store.

"We are excited to roll out some summertime enjoyment for our wonderful loyalty members,” says Rosie Davenport, Vice President of Marketing at Corner Bakery. “We have carefully selected some of the best promotions possible to show our appreciation for our Corner Bakery community.”

To receive and redeem these daily specials, customers must be a Corner Bakery loyalty member. Enrollment can happen at any time throughout the month, with the rewards populating the following day. Guests are encouraged to sign up before Thursday, June 30 so they can enjoy all 31 days of surprise perks at participating locations, along with $5 off their next purchase.