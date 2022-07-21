Corner Bakery to Open New Store in West Los Angeles

Enthusiastically serving as a friendly Neighborhood Kitchen to countless communities, Corner Bakery will open a new cafe next week at 10759 West Pico Boulevard alongside several popular businesses, and walking distance from many single home dwellings and multi-unit residences. The 3,000 square foot location will offer 116 seats including limited outdoor seating options.

"We’re excited to bring another cafe into the energetic Los Angeles market,” says Rosie Davenport, Vice President of Marketing at Corner Bakery. “This city has long been a welcoming environment and we’re thrilled to expand our reach by being able to offer even more members of the local community delicious seasonal meals to dine-in, as well as convenient options for those on the go."

Native Angelenos and visitors alike can enjoy Corner Bakery’s incredible lineup of crave-worthy, made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites in addition to some limited time offerings, including the Hazelnut Cold Brew, Blueberry Topped Pancakes, a variety of new filled croissants, Wild Berry Trio, and returning favorite Chicken Rosa Pasta.