Corner Bakery Unveils New LTOs, Including Blueberry Topped Pancakes

Corner Bakery has just announced new limited time menu offers starting Tuesday, April 19. Specializing in pastries, breads, breakfast dishes, gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, and pasta, the beloved neighborhood kitchen has crafted a lineup of crave-worthy, made-to-order menu items that are perfect for spring. Available through the months of April, May, and June the limited time menu items include Hazelnut Cold Brew, Blueberry Topped Pancakes, a variety of new filled croissants, Wild Berry Trio, and returning favorite Chicken Rosa Pasta.

The Hazelnut Cold Brew is the perfect morning pick-me-up for guests dining in or grabbing to go. With base notes of the traditional fresh, high-quality, hand-roasted cold brew, the boldly flavored coffee is sweetened with all-natural hazelnut syrup.

The Blueberry Topped Pancakes are sure to brighten guest’s day. Stacked four high, the fluffy buttermilk pancakes are garnished with whipped cream and fresh seasonal blueberries.

Made fresh every day, the bakery will feature a variety of newly filled delectable croissants, including chocolate topped with a drizzle of chocolate and powdered sugar, strawberry and cream cheese topped with powdered sugar, and apple with a crystallized sugar coating

Cool down and refresh with the Wild Berry Trio. Customers can combine blended flavors of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries with their choice of freshly brewed Lemonade, Arnold Palmer, and Iced Tea.

Due to high demand, fan favorite, Chicken Rosa Pasta, is back for customers to enjoy. Capturing the flavors of the Chicken Pomodori Panini the delicious pasta includes grilled chicken, parmesan, spinach, over-roasted tomato, cavatappi pasta, pesto, tomato cream sauce, and toasted breadcrumbs.

"We are so excited to introduce these new limited time offers for our guests to enjoy,” says Rosie Davenport, Vice President of Marketing at Corner Bakery. “The team has worked hard to create the perfect lineup of items to welcome the spring season!”

Customers are also invited to join Corner Bakery Rewards loyalty program now and receive $5 off their next purchase.