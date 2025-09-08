Cortadito Coffee House, well known for its bold coffee and vibrant atmosphere, is expanding its focus with the addition of fresh, high-protein, fiber-forward menu items, now part of its permanent all-day lineup across all locations in Miami. Designed to meet the evolving habits of guests seeking flavorful, balanced meals, these new additions reflect Cortadito’s growing role as a go-to destination for more than just great coffee.

In response to a growing demand for wholesome meals that nourish without compromising on flavor, Cortadito is introducing the Cilantro Lime Chicken Bowl, Turkey Sprouts Wrap, Chicken Avocado Wrap, and Overnight Oats Yogurt as year-round staples. Designed to support today’s balanced dining habits, these new additions, priced between $12 and $15, reinforce Cortadito’s commitment to innovation, quality, and deeper guest connection, offering satisfying options for any time of day.

Permanent Menu Additions

Cilantro Lime Chicken Bowl – $15.95

A powerhouse bowl delivering 34 grams of protein, this dish combines grilled cilantro-lime chicken with a choice of white rice or romaine/quinoa blend, crispy quinoa, red cabbage, roasted corn, avocado, pickled onions, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, and house cilantro lime sauce. It’s a bold, balanced, and refreshing meal that satisfies without slowing you down.

Chicken Avocado Wrap – $13.95

Smoky turkey bacon, creamy avocado, grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, and cherry tomatoes come together with zesty cilantro lime sauce, wrapped and pressed in whole wheat or spinach tortillas. Packed with flavor and nutrients, it’s ideal for guests seeking a satisfying, energizing meal.

Turkey Sprouts Wrap – $12.50

A light yet satisfying wrap featuring roasted turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, romaine, and tomato, finished with a sweet-spicy hot honey mustard, all in a spinach wrap. A snack-friendly option that’s as craveable as it is wholesome.

More Than Coffee, a balanced experience

“Cortadito has always honored the tradition of the ventanita while evolving with our guests’ modern lifestyles,” said Matias Garay, Concept Director at Cortadito Coffee House. “These new additions reflect our guests’ desire for flavorful, high-protein options that fit into their Miami lives, and we’re proud to deliver just that, without sacrificing quality or taste.”

From iced coffee & cortaditos to satisfying bowls and wraps, Cortadito Coffee House continues to innovate while staying rooted in the warm, cozy spirit that defines its brand.