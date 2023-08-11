Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill to Celebrate 20 Years

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill is delighted to announce its 20th Anniversary Celebration. For two decades, Costa Vida has consistently provided flavorful dining experiences, centered around fresh, made-from-scratch food.

In honor of this milestone, Costa Vida is launching two giveaways on Saturday, August 12th that will end on Wednesday, August 30th. These giveaways aim to express gratitude to the loyal guests who have been instrumental in the brand’s success.

Social Media Giveaway: Over the course of 20 days, guests are invited to embark on an exciting journey of surprises on Instagram. Each day, a unique prize will be up for grabs, ranging from custom Nike shoes and Costa Vida swag to coveted items like Air Pods, a Yeti Cooler, PlayStation 5, and even a Long Board.

App Giveaway: As the month draws to a close, Costa Vida will crown 20 fortunate winners with the Grand Prize – an entire year of free Costa Vida. To participate, guests need only download the Costa Vida app. With the app installed, guests are automatically granted an entry. Furthermore, by purchasing a beverage and scanning the receipt before August 30th, they can heighten the chances of securing this grand prize.

"Reaching the remarkable milestone of 20 years is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our guests," says Jeremy Erni, Senior Director of Marketing. "We are thrilled to express our gratitude and share the joy of this occasion with our community."