Costa Vida Launches Handheld Burritos for Limited Time

Costa Vida unveiled its latest addition to the menu: Handheld Burritos. Now available for a limited time at all Costa Vida locations throughout the United States and Canada, these burritos are set to delight guests seeking a convenient and satisfying dining option.

Costa Vida burritos typically come smothered in enchilada sauce and cheese, but in response to the ever-evolving preferences of the fast-casual industry, its Innovation team has carefully crafted the Handheld Burritos to cater to the needs of busy guests "on the go."

"Our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for our guests led us to develop these Handheld Burritos," explains Kip Prestwich, Vice President of Innovation at Costa Vida. "We aimed to create a mobile offering that captures the essence of our renowned fresh and flavorful food while accommodating the fast-paced lifestyles of our valued guests."

The Handheld Burritos come in two options: The Signature Sweet Pork and the Spicy Chicken. Each burrito is generously packed with a delightful combination of rice, black beans, and cheese. The Signature Sweet Pork burrito is elevated with the addition of tomatillo ranch sauce, while the Spicy Chicken burrito is complemented by Salsa Roja.

With the two burrito options offering a convenient and tasty meal option for those on the move, Costa Vida’s off-premises team is excited to take the stress off of customers looking for an easy option to feed a group.

"We understand our guests lead busy lives and require convenient dining options, particularly when it comes to feeding a group," says Allen Beck, Director of Off-Premise Sales and Catering at Costa Vida. "With our new Handheld Burritos, our goal is to offer a hassle-free food experience for those on the go, without sacrificing taste or quality. We hope to transform sports camp meals, family reunion dinners, or office lunches from stressful juggling acts into effortless and enjoyable occasions."