Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill announced the promotion of Wade Allen to President of the company. Allen, who previously served as the Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, has been instrumental in driving the brand’s success and enhancing its market position over the past 14 months.

Wade Allen joined Costa Vida from Brinker International, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. At Brinker, Allen was a key driver in the growth of the company’s off-premises business and the enhancement of the digital guest experience for leading brands such as Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and It’s Just Wings.

During his tenure as EVP of Strategic Growth at Costa Vida, Allen has elevated the performance and cultural dynamics of the company by fostering collaboration, communication, and strategically aligning departments around key core metrics. He has implemented a differentiated leadership approach, placing a heightened emphasis on prioritizing and enhancing the overall team member and guest experience to drive sales and profitability.

“We are absolutely thrilled to promote Wade to President,” says Dave Rutter, CEO of Costa Vida. “Wade’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision have already made a significant impact on our brand. His dedication to enhancing the guest experience by driving operational excellence is perfectly aligned with our company values and goals. We are confident that Wade will continue to lead Costa Vida to new heights.”

Allen’s strategic leadership at Costa Vida has led to numerous accomplishments, including the successful alignment of various departments, the implementation of innovative strategies to enhance team and guest experiences, and driving significant improvements in sales and profitability.

“I am honored to take on this new role as President of Costa Vida,” says Allen. “Our commitment to providing high-quality, fresh Mexican cuisine and enhancing the guest experience has always been my passion. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to exceed our guests’ expectations.”