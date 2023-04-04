Costa Vida Rolls Out Chile Lime Chicken

Costa Vida announced the launch of its latest protein option: Chile Lime Chicken. Starting today, the new menu item will be available for a limited time in all Costa Vida locations across the United States and Canada.

The inspiration behind the Chile Lime Chicken came from trending flavor profiles in the fast-casual industry, according to the company's Vice President of Innovation, Kip Prestwich.

"We carefully developed our seasoning by visiting and testing products throughout key markets, identifying popular and trending flavors," says Prestwich. "Chile and Lime are both trending terms and flavor profiles, and with springtime and grilling in mind, shredded chicken made the perfect addition to the menu."

The Chile Lime Chicken is made with fresh chicken thigh meat, which provides a richer and more flavorful taste compared to traditional chicken breast. Additionally, the chicken is hand-shredded to create an authentic texture and taste. The flavor combination of Chile and Lime is perfectly balanced, leaving guests craving more.

During the testing phase, feedback for the Chile Lime Chicken was overwhelmingly positive, with over 90% of guests reporting that they would order it again. Sales of the product increased every week in the test stores, showing that it is a popular addition to the Costa Vida menu.

The new Chile Lime Chicken pairs well with all the fresh flavors of Costa Vida's menu items. For example, it can be enjoyed in tacos with Salsa Fresca, Honey Habanero, or the newer Salsa Roja. It is also a great addition to salads, providing a pop of flavor to the fresh ingredients. The Costa Vida team members love adding it to nachos.

"We consider this the biggest limited-time protein introduction since the first launch of Chile Verde in 2012," says Prestwich. "The Chile Lime Chicken flavor profile pairs well with all the fresh flavors of Costa Vida, and we are excited to launch a spring grilling product."