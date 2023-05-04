The Cotton Companies Announces the Addition of Flying Biscuit Cafe to Highside Market in Columbus, Georgia

The Cotton Companies, a real estate development and investment firm in Columbus, GA, announced the addition of Flying Biscuit Cafe, the popular Atlanta-based breakfast and southern-inspired food chain, to Highside Market. Highside Market is a mixed-use development that will serve as an energetic hub for dining, retail, office, and event space among rich, historic architecture. The development is currently under construction and expected to open this late summer.

Flying Biscuit Cafe has become a staple in the southern food scene since its inception in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, the institution has expanded to locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. This will be the first Flying Biscuit to open in Columbus where it will be located at Highside Market along with a unique mix of tenants including Parlor Doughnuts, Mountain High Outfitters, Council Wardrobe Studio, It’s Tamale Time, and others to be announced in the coming weeks.

Flying Biscuit Cafe will occupy a 3,014 square foot space in Highside Market. Known for its famous biscuits, creamy grits, and fluffy pancakes, the restaurant has earned a reputation as one of the most popular breakfast destinations in the south. The “breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day” menu features traditional favorites, omelets, scrambles and benedicts with options catering to a variety of dietary needs including vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free diners. A selection of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and wraps will also be available.

“We are thrilled to bring the very first Flying Biscuit Cafe to Columbus in the beautiful space in Highside Market.” says Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. “The community has been missing a place like this and it will be a welcome addition to the local restaurant scene.”

Centrally located in Columbus, Highside Market is an urban infill and adaptive reuse mixed-use development. With a unique mix of new construction and preserved structures dating back to 1939, Highside Market’s design reflects the city’s booming revitalization rooted in rich history.

The 55,000 square foot destination is slated to feature 20,000 square feet of designated restaurant space, 20,000 square feet of retail, 15,000 square feet of office space, a greenspace, and outdoor lounge areas.