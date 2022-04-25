Cousin Subs Adds Limited-Time East Coast Philly Lineup and Strawberry Milkshake

In honor of the brand’s 50th anniversary, Cousins Subs announced today the addition of East Coast Philly Steak and East Coast Philly Chicken subs, as well as the return of the Strawberry Delight shake it its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order both the subs and shake through Monday, Aug. 1, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we’re giving guests a taste of what inspired the brand,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Our limited-time-only 50th anniversary East Coast Philly subs pay homage to our founder’s East Coast heritage and bring a true classic to our menu – with a Midwest twist. The East Coast Philly subs use Wisconsin sharp provolone cheese and provide our guests with a unique addition to our menu as we celebrate this iconic milestone year.”

The East Coast Philly Steak sub is stacked high with a double portion of grilled-to-order steak, hot onions and sharp provolone, served on Cousins Subs new sesame seed Italian bread. The East Coast Philly Steak sub is piled high with a double portion of grilled-to-order chicken, hot onions and sharp provolone, served on sesame seed Italian bread.

Both limited-time-only subs can be ordered as 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwiches. Guests can also order the limited-time-only subs as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

The Strawberry Delight shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of strawberry syrup and topped with whipped cream to create the perfect summer treat.

The limited-time-only Strawberry Delight shake is available in both a small and regular size.