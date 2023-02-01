Cousin Subs Announces Inaugural 'Driven at Heart' Scholarship Contest

Cousins Subs, alongside its Make It Better Foundation and partner, Donald Driver, today announced the launch of its inaugural Driven at Heart Scholarship Contest. The contest awards four Wisconsin high school senior athletes a collective total of $20,000 in scholarships, as well as the opportunity to meet Driver at the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 73rd Annual Induction Ceremony.

Throughout the past decade, Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation awarded more than $180,000 in scholarships to 41 student-athletes through its Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest. This year, the duo turns it up a notch with the addition of Driver and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. The rebranded contest will carry on the Wisconsin Sports Awards legacy and continue to help students reach their academic and athletic goals.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this contest and look forward to my active role throughout the selection process and finalist celebrations,” says Driver. “To be ‘driven at heart’ you have to be more than a good student or a talented athlete - you must possess a spark that motivates you to exceed expectations, go the extra mile and strive to make it better for others.”

During the month of February, high school seniors graduating in 2023 who simultaneously participated in a WIAA sanctioned sport, excelled in academics and dedicated time for community involvement, are eligible to apply.

Following the contest entry period, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation Board of Directors, alongside Driver and reps from the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, will award scholarships to four finalists—two $7,500 scholarships to one male and one female and two $2,500 scholarships to one male and one female.

Each finalist, and their family (two adult guests), are invited to attend the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 73rd Annual Induction Ceremony, hosted by Driver, April 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. The four finalists will meet Driver, be recognized on stage during the ceremony and featured during a statewide TV special and iHeart Radio broadcast of the event.

“This year marks the continuation of a decade-long scholarship legacy and the start of what is bound to be a coveted distinction among Wisconsin students for years to come,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are proud to partner with Donald and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience recognizing exceptional high school senior-athletes for their academic, athletic and philanthropic success.”

The scholarships are funded through the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to funding causes that address health and wellness, hunger and youth education in the communities that Cousins Subs serves.