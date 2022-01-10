Cousin Subs to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Series of Events and Promotions

Founded in 1972, Cousins Subs is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of exciting events and promotions throughout the year. Today the brand announced two exclusive loyalty promotions to kick off the milestone 50 Years of Better festivities.

Throughout the year, loyalty members who earn 50 or more points in a month are entered to win free subs for a year. The point count resets each month and customers can re-enter at the start of the month by earning their 50 or more points. Cousins Subs will draw one lucky winner at the beginning of each month for those who qualified in the previous month. There will be 12 total winners by the end of 2022. Individuals may only win the free subs for a year prize once.

From now until the brand’s anniversary date on June 19th, 2022, loyalty members can rack up their points for a chance to win exclusive prizes. At the end of the promotion, Cousins Subs will review loyalty points from January 1st, 2022, through June 19th, 2022, to determine the overall top 50 loyalty earners. Each of the 50 top earners will receive a Cousins Subs swag package, valued at $200 each. The overall top three earners will also receive exclusive prize packs ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Cousins Subs story began in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J. to their new hometown of Milwaukee. Since then, Cousins Subs has built a name for itself throughout the Midwest, by serving better subs on their famous bread baked daily and featuring only the highest quality meats, produce and sides sourced locally whenever possible. Their commitment to the Dairy state is further cemented by the exclusive use of Wisconsin cheeses and dairy and a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.