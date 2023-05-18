Cousin Subs Creates Ultimate VIP Concert Experience with Summerfest

Cousins Subs and Summerfest, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary, have teamed up to create the ultimate VIP concert experience for the avid festival goer.

Now through June 9, 2023, music lovers can enter to win a Summerfest 55th Anniversary VIP festival experience that includes two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest concert, VIP passes, Summerfest Store gift card, dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs, overnight hotel stay and parking.

Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Eric Church with Elle King (June 22), Zac Brown Band with Marcus King (June 23), James Taylor and His All Star Band with Sheryl Crow (June 24), Dave Matthews Band (June 29), ODESZA (June 30), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Trippie Redd with Kia Rap Princess (July 1), TBA (July 6), Zach Bryan (July 7), Imagine Dragons with AJR (July 8).

“Milwaukee will soon come alive with the flavors of music, performances and foods you can only get at the legendary Summerfest,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “What better way to honor this tradition than with a unique concert experience at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, the Big Gig.”

“As we get ready to kick off the 55th anniversary of Summerfest, we are proud to partner with our longtime partner Cousin’s Subs on this promotion, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the Big Gig,” says Sarah Pancheri, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Over five decades of music, fun, and of course, food, is a reason to celebrate – we look forward to seeing our fans during Summerfest.

Individuals can enter daily at cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway.

Cousins Subs is a Milwaukee and Wisconsin-based sub shop that has been a longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s.

Those looking to fuel up during the nine-day festival, can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage.

This year, in addition to the sub shop’s standard variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds, festival goers can indulge in a new sub, exclusively available at Summerfest: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheese Steak Sub.

Piled high with a double portion of grilled steak, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, Zaaschilia salsa hot sauce, onions, lettuce and topped with a handful of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on classic Italian Bread, it’s sure to be a festival favorite.