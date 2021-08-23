Cousin Subs, Milwaukee Bucks Donate $16,700 for Block Out Hunger Campaign

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to raise $16,700 through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2020-2021 season. Last Friday, team members from Cousins Subs presented Hunger Task Force with a campaign check and volunteered to help sort food at the Volunteer Welcome Center, located inside Hunger Task Force’s new headquarters in West Milwaukee.

Wrapping up its sixth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to Hunger Task Force to help fight food insecurity across the state. This season, the Bucks completed 334 blocks for a total of $16,700 donated to Hunger Task Force to purchase nutritious milk for the nearly 50,000 Wisconsin families it serves.

“Hunger Task Force is so grateful for our partnership with Cousins Subs and our world champion Milwaukee Bucks,” says Jonathan Hansen, Director of Development at Hunger Task Force. “Support from this campaign has been a game-changer for families, providing nutritious milk across Milwaukee and the entire state of Wisconsin!”

Since its inception in the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $115,000 to support Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries across the state of Wisconsin.

“Through our Make It Better Foundation, we provide financial support to address the vital community need of hunger,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs and Vice President of the Make It Better Foundation. “We are grateful for the good will of our teammates – the Milwaukee Bucks and Hunger Task Force – and inspired by the compassion shown by all who joined us in the fight against hunger. Together, we can make it better for those in our local communities.”

On Friday, 10 team members from the Cousins Subs support center volunteered three hours of their time to pack a total of 280 Stockboxes for Hunger Task Force.

In Wisconsin, nearly one in 11 people struggle with hunger. Campaigns such as Block Out Hunger are key players in the fight against hunger in our local communities.