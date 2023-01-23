Cousin Subs Teams with NBA Player Bobby Portis to Fight Food Insecurity

Cousins Subs, alongside Milwaukee basketball star Bobby Portis Jr. and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, today announced a kid’s meal promotion in support of the 2023 PB&J Challenge. Now through the end of February, guests who purchase a kid’s meal at participating Cousins Subs locations in the Milwaukee and Fox Valley area will receive a limited-edition Bobby Portis headband. In addition, Cousins Subs will donate $0.50 for every kid’s meal sold during the promotional timeframe to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The PB&J campaign strives to provide children with the fuel they need to achieve maximum potential in the classroom and on the playground.

According to a press release distributed by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, peanut butter is one of the most requested food items at shelters and pantries. This shelf-stable protein provides necessary nutrients for children and is great in a meal or snack.

In further support of the 2023 PB&J Challenge, Cousins Subs released a special limited-time-only PB&J kid’s meal – available at participating locations throughout the campaign.

“Cousins Subs was founded on its commitment to serve others and support the communities we call home,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are proud to partner with Bobby and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in support of the PB&J Challenge. Bobby a staple in the community and we’re thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to give back in this way, while also rewarding them with an iconic Bobby headband in the process.”

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite kid’s meal in-store, at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app to participate. No promotional code is needed as all kid’s meal orders will automatically qualify for this promotion. In addition, Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.

Offer valid only at participating Milwaukee area and Fox Valley Cousins Subs locations. Headbands available while supplies last. Guests may purchase a headband in-store for the price of a kid’s meal.