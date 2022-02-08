Cousin Subs, University of Wisconsin Launch College Basketball Sweepstakes

Cousins Subs and the University of Wisconsin – Madison Athletics invite college basketball fans to enter the Bucky’s Got Game sweepstakes for a chance to receive a free trip to the 2022 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis from Thursday, March 10th through Sunday, March 13th.

Now through Monday, Feb. 28th, Badger fans can enter daily to win a one-of-a-kind tournament-viewing experience. The lucky grand prize winner will receive two tickets for all sessions of the 2022 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, one three-night stay in an Indianapolis-area hotel and one travel stipend up to $500 in value.

Cousins Subs and the University of Wisconsin – Madison Athletics will select two additional winners to receive prizes. One will receive Free Cousins Subs for a Year and a $75 gift certificate to UW Bookstore, and the other will win a $100 Cousins Subs gift card and a $25 gift certificate to the UW Bookstore.

“We are proud to be rooted in the Badger state,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “In partnering with UW-Madison Athletics, we’re excited to once again treat a basketball fan in our community to a free trip to the Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament to cheer on the Badgers like never before.”