Cousins Maine Lobster Adds Food Truck Franchise in Pennsylvania

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their increased expansion into Pennsylvania with a new food truck franchise that will serve an area ranging from Harrisburg to Reading and Bloomsburg.

The Harrisburg franchise is led by Cindy and Peter Sztankovits. They joined the Cousins Maine Lobster system in 2019 when they launched their first food truck in Trenton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. The Szankovitses have steadily and strategically grown to have three trucks operating throughout northern New Jersey and Philadelphia to Allentown, Pennsylvania. They will celebrate with a grand opening of their market expansion and new food truck on Saturday, July 1 in Kutztown, PA.

“We wanted to establish a deeper presence throughout Pennsylvania and this expansion has allowed us to increase our ability to expose more consumers to the Cousins Maine Lobster brand and lobster rolls,” explains Cindy Sztankovits. “Last year we took one of our food trucks on tour to the Harrisburg area and the response at each one of our stops was incredible.”

“Cindy and Pete have been very thoughtful in their growth,” says Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder. “They have been just as focused on bringing Cousins Maine Lobster to the cities in their territory as they have been in reaching smaller towns. The mobility of our food trucks creates an opportunity to provide the best lobster in the world to guests in markets where lobster or seafood traditionally would not be available. And as a result, they have built a loyal following and great demand.”