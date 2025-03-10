One of the nation’s most celebrated seafood brands is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.

Cousins Maine Lobster, the nationally recognized food truck and restaurant concept serving authentic Maine lobster, is growing in Northwest Pennsylvania with the addition of a second truck. Husband-and-wife duo Savas and Victoria Alkoc, who have operated in Pittsburgh for several years, are adding this new truck to meet the growing demand in the Steel City area and beyond. This expansion allows Cousin Maine Lobster to serve the broader community more frequently, reaching seafood lovers from Erie to Centre County and Penn State. The grand opening celebration took place on Saturday, March 8th, at the Whitehorse Brewery located at 824 Diamond St. in Berlin, Pennsylvania.

The Alkocs are experienced multi-unit operators, launching their first truck in 2017 and now managing 10 food trucks across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Ohio, and a brick-and-mortar location in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Passionate about bringing high-quality, Maine-sourced lobster to communities nationwide, they look forward to engaging with new neighborhood hot spots, creating local job opportunities, and introducing more seafood lovers to the brand’s signature lobster rolls, bisque, New England clam chowder, tots, whoopie pies, and more.

“We’ve built our business from the ground up, starting with one truck and expanding into multiple markets while staying true to our commitment to quality and service,” said Savas, co-owner of Cousins Maine Lobster in Pennsylvania. “After receiving such a warm welcome in Pittsburgh, we knew this region was the perfect place to add another truck and continue growing with Cousins Maine Lobster. There’s nothing quite like the experience of enjoying real Maine lobster, and we’re excited to bring it to even more communities across Northwest Pennsylvania and beyond.”

Specializing in sustainably sourced Maine lobster, Cousins Maine Lobster offers a gourmet fast-casual seafood experience through food trucks, brick-and-mortar locations, and a Shore-to-Door service that delivers responsibly harvested lobsters nationwide. Founded in 2012, the brand gained national recognition after appearing on Shark Tank and partnering with Barbara Corcoran. With rapid expansion underway, Cousins Maine Lobster has earned accolades from The Food Network, Good Morning America, Inc., and Tasting Table, where it was voted Best Lobster Roll on the West Coast from 2013 to 2015.

“The brand’s growth has been a rewarding journey for our operators, and Northwest Pennsylvania is another exciting chapter for Cousins Maine Lobster,” said Angela Coppler, Head of Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “Through our conversations with Savas and Victoria, it was clear that the strong demand and enthusiasm from seafood lovers in the region made this truck the best place to expand next. We’re eager to see how the new communities embrace our high-quality lobster offerings and look forward to building more community ties.”

In addition to the expansion, Cousins Maine Lobster is launching a new Garlic Butter Lobster Roll on March 21. This indulgent twist on their classic roll features warm Maine lobster drizzled in rich, house-made garlic butter on a toasted New England-style bun.

The Cousins Maine Lobster of Pittsburgh’s celebration continues with a series of events across Pennsylvania and Ohio, giving communities the chance to experience the brand firsthand. Upcoming stops include:

March 11 – Inner Groove in Verona, Verona, PA | 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Inner Groove in Verona, Verona, PA | 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. March 12 – Delmont Walmart | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Delmont Walmart | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 13 – Mt. Morris Community Center, Mt. Morris, Pa. | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Mt. Morris Community Center, Mt. Morris, Pa. | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 14 – Southern Park Mall, Boardman, Ohio | Noon – 8 p.m.

– Southern Park Mall, Boardman, Ohio | Noon – 8 p.m. March 15 – Vinoski Winery, Belle Vernon, Pa. | Noon – 8 p.m.

– Vinoski Winery, Belle Vernon, Pa. | Noon – 8 p.m. March 16 – Logan Valley Mall, Altoona, Pa. | 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster of Northwest Pennsylvania is part of the brand’s broader growth strategy, expanding through food trucks as a unique and effective way to reach new markets. With a growing number of new locations in major cities across the U.S., the brand is on track to break a new record of new unit openings in 2025. Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. Ideal candidates have a strong business mindset, work ethic, and leadership skills, with a commitment to maintaining the brand’s standards.

With a strong business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks quickly, typically in three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow Cousins Maine Lobster an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Columbia, Charleston, Phoenix, and areas across the Midwest like Wisconsin and St. Louis.