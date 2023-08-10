Cousins Maine Lobster Announces New Franchise Market in Maryland

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading quick-service Maine lobster roll concept, announces the launch of their newest franchise market in Maryland. They are celebrating with the grand opening of the new food truck on August 18 at Streetcar 82 Brewing Company in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Maryland Grand Opening

12:00 - 8:00 PM

Streetcar 82 Brewing Company

4824 Rhode Island Ave

Hyattsville, MD 20781

The operation is led by franchisees and brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul and is part of a multi-unit franchise food truck deal for Washington, DC; Maryland; and Virginia. Yunus Shahul joined the Cousins Maine Lobster Franchise Family in September 2018 with his first food truck in Connecticut. Over the past five years the brothers have worked together to expand their franchise footprint to five markets that span from Connecticut to Virginia. The Shahul brothers launched their first DMV-area food truck in Virginia in March 2023 and have seen great success. “We are committed to investing in the DMV with the goal of building the same strong customer base that we have in our established markets,” Yunus explains. “Our brand has experienced great growth and a strong customer following on the East Coast and we know we can continue to connect with consumers in the DMV.”

“Our growth has been measured and strategic,” explains Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder. “Not only have the Shahul brothers grown with Cousins Maine Lobster, but Cousins Maine Lobster has grown with them. We truly believe that our strength is in our franchisees and we are thrilled to grow in the DMV with the Yunus and Thameem at the helm."

Maryland marks the 54th unit for the Cousins Maine Lobster franchise system, which also includes seven brick and mortar stores. They are actively franchising across the US and are currently seeking priority candidates for the Midwest. They are also evaluating new real estate to expand their brick and mortar footprint.