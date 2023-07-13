Cousins Maine Lobster Announces Opening of Food Truck in Portland, Oregon

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading lobster franchise brand and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces the upcoming Grand Opening of their newest food truck in Portland, OR on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Oregon Trail Brewfest located at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center at 1726 Washington St., Oregon City. This marks the brand’s entrance into the Pacific Northwest.

The Portland franchise will be led by brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan. The Mohan brothers joined the CML Franchise Family in 2019 when they launched in San Francisco where they own and operate three food trucks and are currently in development on a brick and mortar location in that market. In February 2023, the Mohans expanded into Denver with the first Cousins Maine Lobster food truck in that territory.

“Portland has an amazing food scene and food trucks and food carts are incredibly popular. The area is home to vibrant breweries and wineries. We find great synergies with beverage companies and love collaborating with other small business owners,” Raj Mohan explains as he highlighted some of the things that drew him and his brother to Portland. “Right now, there are limited options for lobster in the market and we are confident that the quality of our product and our service will be a hit with seafood lovers throughout the region.”

“In 1885, Asa Lovejoy of Boston, Massachusetts and Francis Pettygrove of Portland, Maine flipped a coin for the naming rights to a burgeoning town on the banks of the Willamette River. Pettygrove won and Portland, Oregon got its name,” notes Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder and Maine native. “We are thrilled to bring Maine’s most iconic product to the very city named for our hometown and we have no doubt that Raj and Rahul will lead an exceptional team and operation in their newest market.”