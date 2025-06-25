Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its Michigan footprint with the launch of a new food truck in Kalamazoo. This marks the fourth CML food truck and the third market for seasoned operators Hussein (Hank) Kdouh, Muhammed (Moe) Zahr, and Rabih Zahr, bringing the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to Southwest Michigan. With a growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state, the new truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious limited edition pink lemonade whoopie pie.

“After a strong debut in West Michigan with our new Grand Rapids truck, we can’t wait to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to the Kalamazoo community,” said Hank. “It’s been an honor to build CML’s presence throughout Michigan and bring a taste of Maine to the Midwest. We look forward to opening our second West Michigan truck so more people in the region can enjoy our premium lobster offering this summer and beyond.”

The Michigan franchisees are long-time childhood friends and now business partners who saw the opportunity to bring high-quality seafood to their home state of Michigan. After falling in love with the brand, they launched their first truck in Detroit in the summer of 2022. Then, three months later, they launched their second truck due to the high demand in the market. Most recently, the group expanded its third truck to Grand Rapids in April. Their growth is fueled by exceptional customer service, strong fan following, and smart expansion strategies to fuel their growth across the region.

“Hank, Moe, and Rabih are outstanding franchisees who have shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining Cousins Maine Lobster three years ago,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident their newest truck in Kalamazoo will have the same energy and success they’ve seen in Detroit, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster to more communities.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Saturday, June 28, with a grand opening event at St. Julian Winery & Distillery, 716 S Kalamazoo St, Paw Paw, MI, 49079. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., inviting guests to join them as they celebrate the arrival in the market with an official ribbon cutting and launch party. On Sunday, June 29, the truck will continue its debut weekend at Brewery Outré, 567 E Ranson St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

For more information on our Kalamazoo food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Kalamazoo.

