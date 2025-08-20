Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is bringing its signature authentic Maine lobster to San Antonio, further expanding its footprint in Texas. The new truck is owned by Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer & Sarah Khan, a trio that ranks among Cousins Maine Lobster’s most experienced franchisees. The truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and their delicious whoopie pies.

Shoshani, the brand’s longest-tenured operator, joined in 2014 and launched the Las Vegas market the following year. After a successful career in the wine, spirits, and fuel center industries, he recognized the potential of the Cousins Maine Lobster brand and transitioned to the business full-time. Ahmer Khan is a practicing emergency room physician and joined the brand in 2018. A Dallas native, he comes from a family with deep roots in the fuel center industry and also gained operational experience in the QSR sector. He and his wife, Sarah, teamed up with Shoshani to grow the brand across Texas, operating six trucks in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Piney Woods.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow Cousins Maine Lobster here in our home state of Texas and see the amazing response in each market—including most recently in Oklahoma City,” said Khan. “San Antonio felt like a natural next step with its vibrant energy and dynamic food scene. We’re excited to join the community and bring the same quality, hospitality, and Maine authenticity that have driven our growth so far.”

Earlier this year, the group launched a new truck in Oklahoma, reintroducing the brand to the Oklahoma City market. The new San Antonio truck marks their eighth unit overall and continues their strategic expansion across the South, with additional trucks planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Bentonville, Arkansas in 2026.

“Jimmy, Ahmer, and Sarah have been exceptional partners and continue to represent the very best of what Cousins Maine Lobster looks for in franchise owners,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “Their passion and love for the brand are evident and have fueled their growth across Texas. We’re thrilled to support them as they expand into San Antonio and beyond.”

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening on August 23rd at Bentley’s Beer Garden, located at 802 N. Alamo Street, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy classic Maine fare, including CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and delicious whoopie pies. For more information on our San Antonio food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster San Antonio.

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; and areas across the Midwest, including Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.