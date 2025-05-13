Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the nationally recognized food truck concept known for its authentic Maine lobster, is expanding into West Virginia for the very first time. Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Savas and Victoria Alkoc—who operate multiple CML food trucks across several states—are bringing the brand to the Mountain State

Savas, a former stock trader, and Victoria, a professional photographer, fell in love with Cousins Maine Lobster after trying the food in Boston. Their journey from lobster lovers to business owners has been driven by passion, perseverance, and the joy of serving something they believe in. What started as a shared love for the product evolved into a full-fledged business venture in 2018. Their newest opening in Morgantown marks their 12th unit and expands their territory into a sixth state, joining New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina cementing their success across multiple markets.

Known for their engaging customer service and savvy use of social media, the Alkocs have built a loyal following throughout the regions they serve. Their operations are a true family affair, with their son and a strong team of managers playing an active role in daily logistics and event coordination.

“Expanding into West Virginia is an exciting milestone for us,” said Victoria Alkoc. “Each new truck is proof of how far we’ve come since our first opening in 2018. We’re so proud to grow this business alongside our family and team and share the experience, energy, and flavor of Cousins Maine Lobster with even more communities.”