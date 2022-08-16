Cousins Maine Lobster Joins Inc. 5000 list for First Time

Inc. revealed that Cousins Maine Lobster, headquartered in South Portland, Maine, is No. 2065 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

“This is our first time ever making the list and we are extremely honored to be recognized for our business achievement. 2022 marks our tenth year in business, so to receive this award this year is really special,” explained Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder Sabin Lomac. “Our 289 percent growth is reflective of the dedication of our entire Cousins Maine Lobster Family. Our corporate staff, all of the franchisees, and every single employee at a Cousins Maine Lobster location around the country have played a critical role in the success of this business.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is a purveyor of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country. The 2022 Inc. 5000 list highlights companies with demonstrated 3-year growth from 2018 - 2021. For Cousins Maine Lobster that time marked a period of rapid expansion of their food truck and brick and mortar franchise businesses in Boston, Houston, Miami, San Francisco and beyond.

“We built a brand that grew out of our childhood memories of enjoying lobster with our family on the Coast of Maine. We take great pride in the responsibility of representing Maine and the Maine lobster industry,” says co-founder Jim Tselikis. “Lobster is a truly special and unique product. We have worked closely with our partners in this industry to source the best Maine lobster for our guests nationwide and we love hearing their stories when they visit our locations across the country.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” adds Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”