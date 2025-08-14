Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is adding to its Texas footprint with the launch of its second food truck in the Lubbock region. The truck will be operated by local business owner Chris Wilson, who plans to bring more of the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to West Texas. With a growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state, the new truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

Wilson, a seasoned restaurant operator, has spent his entire career in the industry. His interest in the Cousins Maine Lobster brand was sparked when a visiting truck from Dallas had the long lines and high demand caught his attention. After trying the product firsthand, he was immediately sold and knew this would be his next business venture. He opened his first truck in Lubbock in October 2024 and most recently signed a deal to develop more trucks in the New Mexico and Arizona markets. His growth is fueled by exceptional customer service, a strong fan following, and smart expansion strategies to fuel their growth across the region.

“After a strong debut with our first truck in Lubbock, we are looking forward to serving more communities who can’t get enough of Cousins Maine Lobster,” said Chris Wilson. “It’s been an honor to build the brand’s expansion throughout West Texas and bring a taste of Maine to new areas. I am excited for our second truck to serve more people in the region and can enjoy our premium lobster offering and hospitality.”

For more information on our Lubbock food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Lubbock

“Chris is an outstanding franchisee who has already shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining the Cousins Maine Lobster brand last year,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident his newest truck in Lubbock will have the same energy and guest reception, and we look forward to supporting his continued growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster to more markets.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including Des Moines, Iowa and Nebraska.