Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its Midwest footprint with the launch of the brand’s first food truck in Minneapolis. The corporate-owned and operated truck will bring the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to the heart of Minnesota. With a growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state and region, the new truck will offer local lobster lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to bring Cousins Maine Lobster to Minneapolis, a city known for its vibrant food culture and strong sense of community,” said Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. “Further expansion in the Midwest has always been part of our vision, and Minneapolis is the perfect next stop. We’re proud to share the authentic Maine lobster experience with seafood fans here and look forward to becoming a part of the local food scene.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut in Minneapolis on Friday, June 6, with a grand opening event at Menards Plaza at 12600 Plaza Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. The event will run from 11am – 7pm, inviting guests to join them as they celebrate their arrival in the market with an official ribbon cutting and launch party.

“At Cousins Maine Lobster, we are excited to continue our Midwest growth, a region where we have a strong demand and opportunity to deliver a premium seafood experience,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident that our team will make a standout debut in Minneapolis, and we look forward to building strong partnerships within the community. We’re also looking for new franchisees who are interested in capitalizing on the momentum we’ve built and helping us expand our footprint across the Midwest.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.