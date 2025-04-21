Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its Michigan footprint with the launch of a new food truck in Grand Rapids. This marks the third CML food truck and the second market for seasoned operators Hussein (Hank) Kdouh, Muhammed (Moe) Zahr, and Rabih Zahr, bringing the irresistible flavors of Maine lobster directly to Southwest Michigan. The new truck also celebrates a major brand milestone as it marks their 85th unit, aligning with the brand’s 13th anniversary on April 26th. With a growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state, the new truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

“We’re thrilled to bring our third Cousins Maine Lobster food truck to the Grand Rapids community,” said Hank. “From day one, our goal has been to recreate the incredible experience we had when we first tried Cousins Maine Lobster. Opening this truck as part of the brand’s anniversary celebration is a true honor, and we can’t wait for Grand Rapids to fall in love with Cousins Maine Lobster just like we did.”

The Michigan franchisees are long time childhood friends and now business partners who saw the opportunity to bring high-quality seafood to their home state of Michigan. After falling in love with the brand, they launched their first truck in Detroit the summer of 2022. Then three months later they launched their second truck due to the high demand in the market. Their success is fueled by exceptional customer service, strong fan following, and smart expansion strategies to fuel their growth across the region. Up next, their fourth CML food truck opening in Kalamazoo this June!

“Hank, Moe, and Rabih are outstanding franchisees who have shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining Cousins Maine Lobster three years ago,” said Angela Coppler, Head of Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident their newest truck in Grand Rapids will have the same energy and success they’ve seen in Detroit, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster to more communities.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 26, with a grand opening event at Speciation Cellars located at 928 Wealthy St SE. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., inviting guests to join them as they celebrate the arrival to the market with an official ribbon cutting and launch party.

For more information on our Grand Rapids food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Grand Rapids.

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.