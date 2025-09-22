Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its California footprint with the launch of a new truck in Ventura. The latest opening will be spearheaded by Karan Singh, who recently took over the brand’s Los Angeles trucks in May. This location will meet the growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state and offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies, like the newest limited-time flavor, S’mores.

In addition to operating his Cousins Maine Lobster trucks, Singh brings extensive experience from well-known brands and currently owns Subway franchises. As a Southern California resident, he spotted a Cousins Maine Lobster truck on the street and recalled the brand’s appearance on Shark Tank. After exploring further research, he was hooked by the brand’s unmatched reputation and menu offerings. From that moment, he was determined to bring more fast-casual seafood options and Maine’s iconic flavors to the SoCal region.

“I’ve always been drawn to brands that deliver both unmatched quality and a unique experience, and Cousins Maine Lobster does just that,” said Karan Singh. “After seeing the truck in action and learning the story behind it, I knew it was something special. It’s been an honor serving the L.A. community this year, and we’ve been eagerly anticipating this next phase of growth in Southern California. We can’t wait to give more people a true taste of Maine.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Saturday, Sept. 27, located at 440 N Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster and operator of the original Los Angeles truck featured on Shark Tank, will also be in attendance to celebrate the milestone.

For more information on our Ventura food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Ventura. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

“Karan’s exceptional operational leadership and dedication have made him an incredible partner for our brand— we can’t wait for his continued development in Southern California,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’ve seen firsthand how committed he is to creating an authentic experience, and we’re confident the Ventura truck will bring the same energy and genuine taste of Maine lobster to even more neighborhoods in Southern California.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Charleston, South Carolina; the Midwest, including Wichita, Kansas, Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska; and areas across the west, including San Diego, California, Reno, Nevada, and Seattle, Washington.