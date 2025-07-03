Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, is expanding its North Carolina footprint with the launch of a new food truck in the Piedmont Triad metropolitan region. The husband-and-wife duo Savas and Victoria Alkoc, who have been operators with Cousins Maine Lobster for nearly nine years, are adding a new truck to meet the growing demand for high-quality seafood across the state. The truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and their delicious seasonal pink lemonade whoopie pies.

The Alkocs are experienced multi-unit operators, launching their first truck back in 2017. Currently, they operate food trucks across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and a brick-and-mortar location in Asbury Park, New Jersey. In April, the Alkocs took ownership of the Raleigh market and committed to additional growth across North Carolina, starting with the new truck in the Piedmont Triad region. Their growth is fueled by exceptional customer service, strong fan following, and smart expansion strategies across the regions they serve.

“After nearly a decade with Cousins Maine Lobster, growing into North Carolina is a business milestone moment for us,” said Savas Alkoc. “When taking over the Raleigh market, we are committed to growing the brand’s presence across the state. Being able to launch our first truck in this region is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing our signature lobster rolls and a customer-first experience to even more communities throughout North Carolina.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Thursday, July 3, with a grand opening event at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company, 772 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., inviting guests to join them as they celebrate the arrival in the market.

For more information on our Winston-Salem food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Winston-Salem.

“Savas and Victoria are top-tier franchisees who have shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining Cousins Maine Lobster back in 2017,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident their newest truck in Winston-Salem will have the same energy and success they’ve seen across their multiple trucks, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth to bring the authentic taste of Maine lobster to more communities.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Nebraska.