    Cousins Maine Lobster to Test New Markets on Labor Day Weekend

    Industry News | September 1, 2023

    Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, is hitting the road Labor Day Weekend to test new markets and reach new customers throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. 

    Saturday, September 2

    11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

    Mocama Beer Company

    629 S 8th St.

    Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

     

    Sunday, September 3

    Cooper River Brewing Co.

    12:00 – 6:00 PM

    Cooper River Brewing Company

    2201 Mechanic St B

    Charleston, SC 29405

     

    Monday, September 4

    11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

    Tractor Supply Co.

    455 N U.S. Hwy 52

    Moncks Corner, SC 29461

     

    4:00 – 9:00 PM

    Charles Towne Fermentory

    809 Savannah Hwy

    Charleston, SC 29407

     

    Tuesday, September 5

    11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

    Tractor Supply Co.

    1584 Boone St

    Kingsland, GA 31548

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more