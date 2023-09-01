Cousins Maine Lobster to Test New Markets on Labor Day Weekend

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, is hitting the road Labor Day Weekend to test new markets and reach new customers throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Saturday, September 2 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM Mocama Beer Company 629 S 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Sunday, September 3 Cooper River Brewing Co. 12:00 – 6:00 PM Cooper River Brewing Company 2201 Mechanic St B Charleston, SC 29405 Monday, September 4 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Tractor Supply Co. 455 N U.S. Hwy 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 4:00 – 9:00 PM Charles Towne Fermentory 809 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 Tuesday, September 5 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Tractor Supply Co. 1584 Boone St Kingsland, GA 31548

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.