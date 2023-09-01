Cousins Maine Lobster to Test New Markets on Labor Day Weekend

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, is hitting the road Labor Day Weekend to test new markets and reach new customers throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Saturday, September 2
11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Mocama Beer Company
629 S 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Sunday, September 3
Cooper River Brewing Co.
12:00 – 6:00 PM
Cooper River Brewing Company
2201 Mechanic St B
Charleston, SC 29405
Monday, September 4
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Tractor Supply Co.
455 N U.S. Hwy 52
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
4:00 – 9:00 PM
Charles Towne Fermentory
809 Savannah Hwy
Charleston, SC 29407
Tuesday, September 5
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Tractor Supply Co.
1584 Boone St
Kingsland, GA 31548
