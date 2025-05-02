Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand, has signed an agreement with seasoned entrepreneur Karan Singh to spearhead growth across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara markets. Singh will take over the Los Angeles territory beginning May 1, with a new truck launching in Ventura in August, and additional expansion planned throughout the region in the coming year.

Singh has over a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, operating well-known brands, and currently owns Subway franchises. After spotting a Cousins Maine Lobster food truck on the street and recalling its Shark Tank appearance, he dove into research and was drawn to the brand’s unmatched reputation and menu offerings. As a local Southern California resident, he is filling a major gap in the region’s fast-casual seafood options. Known for his approachable leadership, operational discipline, and commitment to building family-friendly teams, Singh is bringing that same energy to Cousins Maine Lobster—diversifying his portfolio with one of the fastest-growing seafood brands.

“When I first discovered Cousins Maine Lobster, I knew right away it was something special. The simplicity of the menu, the quality of the product, and the excitement it brings to every community just clicked,” said Karan. “It’s an honor to operate the LA market and be able to expand the brand into Santa Barbara and Ventura. I am looking forward to bringing that unique experience to people who don’t get to enjoy lobster every day. Seeing the smiles and reactions when someone takes their first bite, that’s what it’s all about.”

As one of the fastest-growing seafood concepts in the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster is on track to open 30 units this year, with sights set on becoming a 100-unit brand by the end of 2025. The brand recently launched in Grand Rapids and Oklahoma City and is set to debut in West Virginia this month. In 2024, the brand executed more than 30 development agreements with franchisees and pursued company-led expansion in Kansas City and Louisville.

“At Cousins Main Lobster, we offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to become part of a family-owned business that surprises and delights guests with high-quality products while providing entrepreneurs with a simple, proven operational model that yields strong unit economics,” said Angela Coopler, Head of Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We are truly appreciative that Karan saw the benefits of the CML operating model and began exploring franchising opportunities with our brand. He has a tremendous track record of being a strong operator in other food and beverage concepts, and we are confident that he and his team will do a phenomenal job as they evolve and ignite new parking partnerships in LA and expand their reach further across Ventura and Santa Barbara.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking well-capitalized owners and operators who are enthusiastic about bringing new concepts to their market, building new units, and delivering high-quality seafood with exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, franchisees can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Lower overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently seeking franchisees for markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbia, South Carolina on new franchising opportunities, visit: www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.