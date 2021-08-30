Cousins Subs Adds Muenster Subs and S'mores Shake to Menu

Cousins Subs announced the return of the Turkey, Steak and Chicken Muenster subs, as well as the addition of a S’mores Shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the three subs and shake through Sunday, Nov. 21, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“We’re proud to be Local at Heart and bring the taste of our home state to guests whenever possible by using locally-sourced ingredients,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Our limited-time-only Muenster subs use sliced Wisconsin Muenster cheese, and the gelato we use in our shakes is sourced from only the finest Wisconsin dairy.”

The Turkey Muenster sub is stacked high with turkey, bacon, Muenster cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish.

The Steak Muenster sub is handcrafted with USDA Choice steak, bacon, Muenster cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish.

The Chicken Muenster sub is loaded with all white meat chicken, bacon, Muenster cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish

All three limited-time-only subs can be ordered as 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwiches. Guests can also order the limited-time-only subs as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

The s’mores shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of s’mores flavored syrup and topped with whipped cream to create the perfect fall treat.

The limited-time-only s’mores shake is available in both a small and regular size.