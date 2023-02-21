Cousins Subs Adds Spicy Tuna Sub for Limited Time

Cousins Subs announced today the addition of a Spicy Tuna sub to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the Lent-friendly sub through Sunday, April 9 in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

The Spicy Tuna sub is served made-to-order with a blend of tuna and mayo topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano and the brand’s famous Hot Pepper Relish on Italian bread.

“Our new Spicy Tuna sub is a hot twist on an old classic,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “While it’s a great option for guests who observe Lent, we’re excited for everyone to enjoy this new offering – especially our avid tuna lovers who maybe haven’t tried our Hot Pepper Relish.”

The Spicy Tuna sub can be ordered as a 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwich. Guests can also order the limited-time-only sub as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.