Cousins Subs Adds Sriracha Ranch Chicken or Steak Subs to Menu

Cousins Subs announced the addition of Sriracha Ranch Chicken or Steak subs and a Cherry Lime shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the new subs and shake through Sunday, July 30, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“Our menu development team strives to give our loyal guests the new flavors they crave,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re excited to offer our spicy new Sriracha Ranch subs that adds a bit of fire to the menu, while our Cherry Lime shake cools things back down with refreshing gelato and craveable summer flavors.”

The Sriracha Ranch sub is layered with either grilled chicken or steak, blue cheese, onions, pickles, Sriracha and ranch dressing on Italian Bread.

Both limited-time-only subs can be ordered as 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwiches. Guests can also order the limited-time-only subs as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

The Cherry Lime shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of Cherry Lime syrup and topped with whipped cream to create the perfect summer treat.

The limited-time-only Cherry Lime shake is available in both a small and regular size.