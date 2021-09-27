Cousins Subs Adds Storefront to Commissary Store

Cousins Subs announced the grand opening of a new storefront at its previous “delivery-only” commissary location in downtown Milwaukee.

Located at 117 W. National Ave., the 5,300 square-foot location now features a small storefront with seating for 14 guests. The location also now offers pick-up options in addition to delivery and dine-in.

“While we wanted to test a ‘ghost kitchen’ concept for Cousins Subs, we feel that the addition of a storefront with pick-up options and seating will allow us to take advantage of this great location and convenient parking in one of Milwaukee’s most established neighborhoods,” says Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “Now we can serve dine-in, take-out or delivery to people in this area.”

The commissary and store front encompass the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look, complete with natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation and digital menu boards.

The updated location offers Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for dine in, pick-up and delivery. Guests can also place catering orders through the location via the Cousins Subs website. Patrons who are enrolled in Cousins Club – the brand’s point-based loyalty program – will receive one point for every $1 spent both online and in store.