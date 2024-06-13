Cousins Subs and partner Donald Driver present the “Drive to Win – Celebrity Golf Outing Sweepstakes,” offering fans an unparalleled experience on the course alongside celebrity athletes.

Now through July 21, 2024, fans can enter daily to win the ultimate golf experience. The grand prize winner will receive a foursome entry into the prestigious 4th annual Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing on July 29, 2024, at the Brute Golf Course in Lake Geneva, Wis.

The VIP package includes a meet-and-greet with celebrity athletes, including the renowned Donald Driver, complimentary breakfast, lunch from Cousins Subs and beverages on the course. Each foursome member will also receive a $100 Cousins Subs gift card.

“Golfing alongside celebrities adds an extra layer of excitement to the game,” said Donald Driver. “With Cousins Subs, we’re providing one lucky group the opportunity to be part of this unique experience, enjoying a day of fun on the links and creating memories that will last a lifetime!”

“At Cousins Subs, we strive to offer our fans exceptional experiences beyond our delicious sandwiches,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re thrilled to help create lasting memories for our winners while continuing to support charitable endeavors like the Donald Driver Foundation.”