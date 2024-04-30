Cousins Subs, alongside its Make It Better Foundation and partner, Donald Driver, awarded four Wisconsin high school senior athletes a collective total of $20,000 in scholarships through its annual Driven at Heart Scholarship Contest.

The four 2024 Driven at Heart Scholarship recipients are:

The first-place female prize winner, receiving a $7,500 scholarship is Aryanna Sanchez of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee. Sanchez plans to attend Marquette University in the fall to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

The first-place male prize winner, receiving a $7,500 scholarship is Lance Cherovsky of Luxemburg-Casco High School in Luxemburg, Wis. Cherovsky plans to attend the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse in the fall to study biology and biomedical science.

The second-place female prize winner, receiving a $2,500 scholarship is Marah Gruen of Royall High School in Elroy, Wis. Gruen plans to continue her academics and athletics at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire as a part of the nursing program and a member of the volleyball team.

The second-place male prize winner, receiving a $2,500 scholarship is Jackson Gross of Waukesha West High School in Waukesha, Wis. Gross plans to study aerospace engineering at either Purdue University or the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The four recipients and their parents attended the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 74th Annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 20th, where they were recognized on stage during the ceremony by Driver and Cousins Subs Vice President of Marketing, Justin McCoy.

“This year’s Driven at Heart scholarship contest drew a pool of remarkable applicants, yet Aryanna, Lance, Marah and Jackson emerged as outstanding leaders,” says Driver. “It was a pleasure to recognize these four future trailblazers, and I look forward to seeing their continued success in the next phases of their lives.”

“The winners of this year’s Driven at Heart scholarship contest represent an exceptional group of individuals,” says McCoy. “I’m certain Aryanna, Lance, Marah and Jackson will thrive during their college journey and beyond. Their achievements set a new precedent for future participants, and we’re honored to have them as part of the Driven at Heart family.”

Cousins Subs received nearly 300 applications from stellar high school senior athletes through the Driven at Heart scholarship contest. The four scholarship recipients were selected due to their academic achievements, community contributions and success in WIAA sanctioned sports.

The four scholarships are funded by the Make It Better Foundation – the brand’s nonprofit organization that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education. Formerly known as the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest, the organization has awarded more than $220,000 in scholarships to 48 high school students, including this year’s recipients.