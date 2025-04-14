Cousins Subs and partner Donald Driver invite fans to enter the “GB Softball Game VIP Giveaway” sweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience at the highly anticipated 2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game, hosted by star quarterback Jordan Love, on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wis.

Now through May 9, 2025, sub enthusiasts and sports fanatics alike can enter daily to win this one-of-a-kind experience. The lucky grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the Green Bay Charity Softball Game, a VIP meet and greet with celebrity athletes, complimentary food and drink during the game and free Cousins Subs for a year.

Cousins Subs and Driver will also select a second prize winner who will receive two VIP tickets to the Green Bay Charity Softball Game and a $100 Cousins Subs gift card.

This year’s Green Bay Charity Softball Game, hosted by Love, marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved event and benefits Love’s Hands of 10ve Foundation.

“I’m proud to pass the torch to Jordan as the new host of this incredible game,” said Driver. “It’s been amazing to see the support from fans over the years, and I’m excited to celebrate 25 years of this tradition. With Cousins Subs, we’re making this year extra special for a few lucky fans, and I can’t wait to be part of it!”

“Partnering with Donald on this giveaway is our way of bringing fans closer to the action while supporting an incredible cause,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “With Jordan Love leading the charge this year, we’re excited to provide an unforgettable experience for our winners and celebrate this milestone event.”