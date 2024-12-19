Cousins Subs in partnership with Green Bay football legend Donald Driver, announced the impactful results of their Driven to Deliver Cheer campaign, which brought holiday joy to children in need across the Fox Valley.

Over the week-long campaign, Cousins Subs and Driver raised $6,000—$3,000 donated by Cousins Subs and $3,000 contributed by Driver—to purchase toys for Children’s Wisconsin Fox Valley Hospital. This morning, Driver visited a Target in the Fox Valley area to personally select the toys before hand-delivering them to the hospital, ensuring local children experienced the magic of the season.

“The holidays are all about giving back, and I’m grateful to have joined Cousins Subs in spreading cheer to children who need it most,” said Driver. “Seeing the smiles on their faces today was a reminder of the power of community and compassion.”

The Driven to Deliver Cheer campaign took place from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12 at seven Fox Valley Cousins Subs locations co-owned by Driver. For every sub sold, Cousins Subs and Driver each donated 40 cents—a nod to Donald’s iconic football number 80—with all proceeds going directly toward purchasing the toys.

Participating locations included:

Appleton

706 West Northland Avenue, Appleton 54914 3630 West College Ave, Appleton 54914

Green Bay 2410 East Mason Street, Green Bay 54302 2901 Ramada Way, Suite 100, Green Bay 54304

Neenah 667 S Green Bay Road, Neenah 54956

Oshkosh 1508 South Koeller Street, Oshkosh 54903 2231 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh 54904



“This campaign reflects the heart of Cousins Subs—caring for our communities,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “It’s been a privilege to partner with Donald to bring joy to children and families this holiday season, showing just how much a little giving can make a big difference.”

Cousins Subs and Driver extend their heartfelt thanks to the Fox Valley community for their support in making this initiative a success.