Cousins Subs and Milwaukee Bucks Give Back to Boys and Girls Clubs

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to further their commitment to block out hunger by donating more than 4,000 meals to children and staff of Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin. Cousins Subs hand-delivered party boxes of subs and dozens of cookies to locations across the state throughout the month of June.

“Cousins Subs is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled that our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks has allowed us to provide thousands of meals to children and staff at an organization that shares in our mission and legacy to make it better.”

During the month of March, the Bucks and Cousins Subs vowed to donate to a Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club location every time someone signed up for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program. This initiative expanded on the Bucks and Cousins Subs’ longstanding partnership to help block out hunger in Wisconsin through the Block Out Hunger campaign.

"We have long been admirers of the Block Out Hunger campaign between Cousins Subs, Hunger Task Force, and the Bucks,” says Kathy Thornton-Bias, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. “We couldn’t be more grateful that our Club members get to reap the rewards of this creative and impactful partnership. What a fun way to help kick off summer in our Clubs. Thank you, Cousins Subs and the Bucks, for fueling up our kids!”

Currently in its sixth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin to help fight food insecurity across the state. This season, the Bucks completed 334 blocks for a total of $16,700 donated to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin. Since 2015, the Bucks and Cousins Subs have donated $115,265 and 14,437 pounds of food through the Block Out Hunger campaign.